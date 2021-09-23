Explained: what is Quad and how does it work?

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment, and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington. Modi left for the US on Wednesday and will return on Sunday.
The bilateral talks between Modi and Biden are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues. The developments in Afghanistan are also likely to come up during the meeting.
The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019, when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.
Well, beside holding bilateral talks with US leaders, the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders on September 24 will be the highlight of Prime Minister Modi's three day trip to the US.
What is Quad?
So, Quad is basically known as the 'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue' (QSD). It is an informal strategic forum comprised of four nations--The United States of America, India, Australia and Japan.
In this podcast, we talked about the primary objectives of Quad, how does it work and agenda of the upcoming Quad summit
