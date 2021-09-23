Delhi riots: Hearing in Umar Khalid's bail plea adjourned to October 9

A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
The hearing was adjourned to next month as Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat is on leave. This was informed to Khalid's counsels by the court staff through video conference.
Khalid along with several others has been booked under the anti-terror law in the case. They are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
On September 6, Khalid had withdrawn his bail plea and filed a fresh one after the prosecution's objected to its maintainability.
In a hearing on September 3, Khalid, through his lawyer, told the court that the charge sheet in the case has made hyperbolic allegations without any factual basis and reads like a script from a web series and news channels.
The Delhi Police had earlier said that the bail plea has no merit and that it will demonstrate the prima facie case against him before the court by referring to the charge sheet filed in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
