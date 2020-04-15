Here are the new rules by MHA for extended lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the for a "more stringent" phase two till May 3. But he said that there would be some relaxations to allow activities to resume in select areas.



In a press release dated April 15, the Government of India Information and Broadcasting, has published a set of revised consolidated guidelines of the about what activities have been allowed and what will remain restricted. The ministry added that State and union territory governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner, but they may impose stricter measures as per local requirements.



However, the exemptions given will not be applicable to the hotspots or the containment zones. Such zones will not be allowed to have any unchecked inward/outward movement, except for maintaining essential services,

List of activties that are allowed from April 20 :

Transportation of all goods will be allowed without the distinction of essential and non-essential.

Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters, Health services and Social sector

Farming operations will be allowed. These include:

Procurement of agricultural products

Agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralised marketing

Manufacture, distribution, and retail of fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds.

Activities of marine and inland fisheries;

Animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming

and tea, coffee and rubber plantations

Some industries working in rural areas have been allowed to resume operations. These include:

Food processing industries

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and industrial projects in rural areas

Works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works;

Operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs)

Construction of renewable energy projects.

Continuation of works in projects under municipal corporations and municipalities where workers are not required to be brought from outside.

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.



Social distancing guidelines include keeping an hour's gap between two shifts and staggering lunch breaks of staff.



Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed with 50 per cent workforce.

Coal, mineral, and oil production will be permitted.

In financial sector, the RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional

E-commerce operations

Operations of IT and IT-enabled services

Data and call centres for government activities

Online teaching and distance learning

What is not allowed



Industrial and commercial activities

Hospitality services

Educational institutions, coaching centres

Domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars

All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship .

In addition, the use of homemade face covers at work places and in public places is now mandatory across the nation. People have been asked to maintain strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers , staggered shifts , access control , thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting etc.



The revised guidelines also states that penalties will be imposed for violation.