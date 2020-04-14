Key takeaways from PM Modi's lockdown extension speech

-
As of Tuesday noon, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 10,453, and fatalities 358, while 119,682 people have died and confirmed infections have reached 1,924,927, globally, according to Worldometer.
Even before a formal announcement of the nationwide lockdown extension, 11 states and Union Territories had already announced extension of the lockdown till April 30. These were Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Pudduchery and Mizoram.
And, considering the current scenario of mounting cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also officially announced the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, till May 3, in a televised address to the nation at 10 am.
