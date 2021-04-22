India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know

The Supreme Court has termed the Covid-19 situation as almost a 'national emergency'. Many hospitals in the country have been grappling with a shortage of supply amid spiralling Covid cases.



The Delhi High Court had ordered the Centre to 'forthwith' provide by whatever means to hospitals facing shortage of the gas in treating serious patients, observing it seems human life is not important for the state.



In this podcast, we take a look at all the major updates as India battles emergency. Listen in

