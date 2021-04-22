India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know

-
ALSO READ
Amid Covid surge, Japan may come to India's aid by supplying oxygen
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained
Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained
Coronavirus updates: 2nd wave in Maharashtra 'soon' & the vaccine challenge
-
The Supreme Court has termed the Covid-19 situation as almost a 'national emergency'. Many hospitals in the country have been grappling with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spiralling Covid cases.
The Delhi High Court had ordered the Centre to 'forthwith' provide oxygen by whatever means to hospitals facing shortage of the gas in treating serious patients, observing it seems human life is not important for the state.
In this podcast, we take a look at all the major updates as India battles oxygen emergency. Listen in
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU