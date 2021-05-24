India braces for another storm: All you need to know about Cyclone Yaas

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Yaas' and is likely to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26 after turning into a very severe cyclonic storm. The fury is set to hit India, barely a week after 'Tauktae' battered the western coast leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The governments of Bengal and Odisha are on high alert for the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas heading their way from the Bay of Bengal and likely to make landfall late on Wednesday. 'Yaas' is likely to cross the coasts between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal around noon on May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, Kolkata's Regional Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Sanjib Bandopadhyay said.

Yaas is expected to be about as intense as Tauktae which slammed into the west coast last week but tamer than Cyclone Amphan which hit Bengal exactly one year ago and for about three devastating minutes sustained wind speeds of 240 kmph. At least 80 people lost their lives.

