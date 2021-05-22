Cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal: Coastal districts of Odisha on high alert

-
-
In view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday informed that all coastal and adjoining districts in Odisha have been put on high alert.
Chief Secretary Mahapatra held a meeting with all line departments, NDRF, Coast Guard, INS Chilika, DG Police, and DG fire services on Friday."Keeping in view the IMD's predictions, all concerned departments like electricity companies, rural and urban water supply departments, health departments, Odisha Disaster Response Force, and NDRF teams have been put on alert to be in readiness with the manpower, material," said Chief Secretary Mahapatra
"The process for identification of cyclone shelters and safe buildings in large-scale has been started. Whatever is required for relief and rescue has been arranged," Mahapatra added
Mahapatra further said that "Entire administration is fully prepared to cope with the cyclone. As things will be more clear about the path of the cyclone in next two-three days, then we will decide that where we have to be more focused"
Special relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said, "The fisheries department through its warning system has almost brought back the fishermen who were in the sea excepting 39 persons, and we are expecting them to come back to the shore by Saturday."
Jena said that two airplanes and ships of the Indian Coast Guard, Paradip are patrolling in the sea to guide ships, fishing boats to come to the shore well before the cyclone.
