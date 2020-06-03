JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

India's caseload tops 200K-mark, reports biggest single day spike

In other big news, the recordings obtained by the Associated Press, showed the World Health Organization struggled to get required information from China during early weeks of January

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Passengers showing their ticket and ID's as they arrived Lucknow JN. to board in Pushpak Express as Indian railway resume the operation of 200 passenger train during COVID-19 lockdown 5.0, in Lucknow.
Photo: ANI

Let’s begin our daily dose of coronavirus updates with some big national developments

India surpassed the 200,000-mark of total coronavirus cases, after reporting 8,909 new cases. It’s biggest single day spike, taking the country’s official toll to 207,615.

However, if we talk about the status of these cases, 100,303 of them have been treated successfully, while 5,815 succumbed due to the pandemic, leaving behind 101,497 active cases at present.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 6,477,966, and 382,188 people have died from the disease so far.

In Brazil, 1,262 coronavirus-led deaths have been recorded in a single day, taking the country’s total death toll to 31,199.

The South American country is now on the verge of overtaking Italy, where 33,530 deaths have been recorded, as the country with the third highest number of deaths.

Click podcast for more
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 11:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU