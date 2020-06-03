India's caseload tops 200K-mark, reports biggest single day spike

Let’s begin our daily dose of updates with some big developments



India surpassed the 200,000-mark of total cases, after reporting 8,909 new cases. It’s biggest single day spike, taking the country’s official toll to 207,615.



However, if we talk about the status of these cases, 100,303 of them have been treated successfully, while 5,815 succumbed due to the pandemic, leaving behind 101,497 active cases at present.



Globally, the total number of cases jumped to 6,477,966, and 382,188 people have died from the disease so far.



In Brazil, 1,262 coronavirus-led deaths have been recorded in a single day, taking the country’s total death toll to 31,199.



The South American country is now on the verge of overtaking Italy, where 33,530 deaths have been recorded, as the country with the third highest number of deaths.



