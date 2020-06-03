India's caseload tops 200K-mark, reports biggest single day spike

-
ALSO READ
Italy locks down
Covid-19: China is on 'massive disinformation' campaign, says Trump
South America is the new Covid19 epicentre, India sees biggest daily spike
Covid-19 update: India's cases now exceed China's; US donates ventilators
South America is the new Covid-19 epicentre, India sees biggest daily spike
-
Let’s begin our daily dose of coronavirus updates with some big national developments
India surpassed the 200,000-mark of total coronavirus cases, after reporting 8,909 new cases. It’s biggest single day spike, taking the country’s official toll to 207,615.
However, if we talk about the status of these cases, 100,303 of them have been treated successfully, while 5,815 succumbed due to the pandemic, leaving behind 101,497 active cases at present.
Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 6,477,966, and 382,188 people have died from the disease so far.
In Brazil, 1,262 coronavirus-led deaths have been recorded in a single day, taking the country’s total death toll to 31,199.
The South American country is now on the verge of overtaking Italy, where 33,530 deaths have been recorded, as the country with the third highest number of deaths.
Click podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU