India's single-day spike, Trump downplaying virus, FB's anti-vaxxer posts

According to data provided by Worldometer, India has recorded more new Covid-19 cases than any other country in the past two weeks.



State wise, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active cases in the country.



On Wednesday, Maharashtra and Delhi recorded their highest single-day spike of 23,816 and 4,039 cases, respectively. The national capital's tally has topped 200,000 mark now. However, despite a sharp surge in Covid cases in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has ruled out the possibility of another lockdown, asserting that the economy cannot be kept shut for eternity.

On the vaccine front, the central drug regulator (DCGI) has issued a notice to Serum Institute of India (SII) for not informing it about pharma giant pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for Covid-19 in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the "reported serious adverse events".

