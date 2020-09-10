Ladakh coronavirus update: UT reports 40 more Covid-19 cases

JUST IN
Ladakh has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Union Territory has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases.

"The total number of cases stands at 3,142 including 778 active cases and 2,329 recoveries," said the Department.

"As many as 41 patients have been cured and discharged," it added.

Thu, September 10 2020.

