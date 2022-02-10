Is another coal shortage crisis looming over India?

In December last year, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) shot off a letter to the Prime Minister claiming that the coal crisis was still prevailing, and was affecting the profitability of non-power industries.

It came three months after several states were hit by power outages due to And two months after finance secretary TV Somanathan assured the nation that the was temporary.

Now, India is again seeing the emergence of a complex demand-supply mismatch in coal. Both the power generation and the non-power sectors are claiming that the supply is below optimum levels. They have also alleged that the national miner, Coal India Ltd, has been supplying bad quality coal. Non-power sector consists of a range of manufacturing units.

Data available on the National Power Portal shows that at the national level, the current stock of coal at power generation units stands at an average of 9.8 days, which amounts to 38 per cent of the normative 24 days stock. The critical stock threshold is 7 days or less.

Power units that are situated away from the mines, but close to high-consumption states in the north, west and south of the country, are facing a far more precarious situation.

Industrial states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-hit since their state-owned units have an average of just 4-day worth of

For their part, independent power producers have also been crying foul over the low supply of coal. Sources told Business Standard that in the weekly meetings hosted by the ministry of coal, the private units have been complaining since November that they are not getting adequate coal supply.

At present, the national average at NTPC units is 13 days and at independent power producers, it is nine days.

It is not just the power generation sector that has been hit. Over the August-October period last year, most power plants in the country had reported critical stock levels and a severe shortage of coal.

As a result, the Centre issued an order saying that coal supply to power units should be prioritised.

Subsequently, the non-regulated sectors faced a situation where there was limited or even no-supply of coal to them. In fact, these sectors still claim to be reeling under a shortage of coal.