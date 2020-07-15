Is Covid-19 airborne? Leading doctor states the fact about pandemic

It has been four months of staying at home, social distancing, santising hands and wearing masks. For some, the list includes washing veggies in soap or even drinking disinfectant.



With a lot of information that's coming, there is also a lot of misinformation.



In this podcast, Business Standard speaks to Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, head of department, interventional pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, to try demystifying the myths about the infection.