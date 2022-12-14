JUST IN
Business Standard

Is it time for India to abandon GMO crop fears?

The govt has said that adopting new farming tech, like GM crops, is key to food security for the country and cut import bill. Is it time for India to adopt genetically modified crops at a large scale?

Topics
GM crops | Indian agriculture | GM food

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

The GEAC said on the website that the recommendation to release GM mustard is for four years from the date of issue of the approval letter.
The GEAC said on the website that the recommendation to release GM mustard is for four years from the date of issue of the approval letter. (Photo: Trikutdas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

    • The government on Thursday said that adopting new farming technologies, like genetically modified crops, was key to ensure food security for the country, and also to cut the import bill. It also said that extensive studies conducted on genetically modified mustard variant DMH-11 has provided evidence that it is safe for cultivation, food and feed use. So is it time for India to adopt genetically modified crops at a large scale to increase agricultural production? This podcast brings you the answer.

    First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 07:00 IST
