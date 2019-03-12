www @ 30: World Wide Web celebrates its thirtieth anniversary; in pics

English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the WWW as an essential tool for high energy physics at CERN in 1989
The corridor where WWW was born- CERN, the ground floor of building No.1
Robert Cailliau, a systems engineer at CERN who was Tim Berners-Lee's first partner on the WWW project
This machine was used by Tim Berners-Lee in 1990 to develop and run the first WWW server
Tim Berners-Lee with Nicola Pellow, the writer of the line-mode browser for the World Wide Web in 1992
Robert Cailliau, Jean-François Abramatic, and Tim Berners-Lee at the 10th anniversary of the World Wide Web Consortium
Celebrations for 20 years of the web in 2009
The CERN data centre in 2010 housing some WWW servers
Portrait of Tim Berners Lee in a rack of the Computer Center took on 11th March 2019
Google celebrated 30 years of World Wide Web with a doodle
