JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

In pics: Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri awards 2019; the complete winners' list
Business Standard

www @ 30: World Wide Web celebrates its thirtieth anniversary; in pics

Working at CERN, Switzerland, Berners-Lee laid out the basic concepts of the WWW in a proposal which included ideas like HTML, URL and HTTP

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the WWW as an essential tool for high energy physics at CERN in 1989

English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the WWW as an essential tool for high energy physics at CERN in 1989
1 / 10
Photo: CERN

 

The corridor where WWW was born- CERN, the ground floor of building No.1

The corridor where WWW was born- CERN, ground floor of building No.1
2 / 10
 

 

Robert Cailliau, a systems engineer at CERN who was Tim Berners-Lee's first partner on the WWW project

Robert Cailliau, a systems engineer at CERN who was Tim Berners-Lee's first partner on the WWW project
3 / 10
Photo: CERN

 

This machine was used by Tim Berners-Lee in 1990 to develop and run the first WWW server

This machine was used by Tim Berners-Lee in 1990 to develop and run the first WWW server
4 / 10
 

 

Tim Berners-Lee with Nicola Pellow, the writer of the line-mode browser for the World Wide Web in 1992

Tim Berners-Lee with Nicola Pellow, the writer of the line-mode browser for the World Wide Web in 1992
5 / 10
Photo: CERN

 

Robert Cailliau, Jean-François Abramatic, and Tim Berners-Lee at the 10th anniversary of the World Wide Web Consortium

Robert Cailliau, Jean-François Abramatic, and Tim Berners-Lee at the 10th anniversary of the World Wide Web Consortium
6 / 10
 

 

Celebrations for 20 years of the web in 2009

Celebrations for 20 years of the web in 2009
7 / 10
Photo: CERN

 

The CERN data centre in 2010 housing some WWW servers

The CERN data centre in 2010 housing some WWW servers
8 / 10
 

 

Portrait of Tim Berners Lee in a rack of the Computer Center took on 11th March 2019

Portrait of Tim Berners Lee in a rack of the Computer Center took on 11th March, 2019
9 / 10
Photo: CERN

 

Google celebrated 30 years of World Wide Web with a doodle

Google celebrated 30 years of World Wide Web with a doodle
10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements