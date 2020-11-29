PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat': Key highlights and coronavirus updates

India's caseload inched close to 9.4 million with 41,810 new infections being reported in a day.The Delhi government has issued work-from-home (WFH) orders for 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services and advised private establishments to stagger timings and presence of staff amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi emphasized on the use of technology in conserving heritage and also said that culture is of great use in times of crisis and plays an important role in overcoming it.

Amid ongoing protests by a section of farmers against new farm laws, Prime Minister Modi asserted that these agriculture reforms have not only freed peasants from various shackles but have also bestowed on them new rights and opportunities.

