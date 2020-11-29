JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

ICMR approves CSIR's Covid-19 testing method to ramp up RT-PCR tests

Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
Business Standard

North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight coronavirus pandemic

KCNA said officials were building firm anti-epidemic measures along border areas to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country

Topics
North Korea | Coronavirus Tests

AP  |  Seoul 

Kim Jong-Un, Pyongyang, North Korea
In this undated photo taken during the period of Dec. 28 - Dec. 31, 2019 provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a Workers‚Äô Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: PTI

North Korea is further toughening restrictions on entering seawaters as part of elevated steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic, state media said Sunday, two days after South Korea said the North had banned sea fishing.

The Korean Central News Agency reported the country is mobilizing more anti-virus units and establishing strong steps to completely remove uncivilised and unhygienic elements that could help make room for the spread of an epidemic at winter.

Some experts say the coronavirus can spread more broadly during cold weather when people typically spend more time indoors.

KCNA said officials were building firm anti-epidemic measures along border areas to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country.

In front-line coastal areas, authorities were working out more stringent rules for venturing out at sea and collecting filthy materials in the waters, according to KCNA.

North Korea has maintained no single virus case has been found on its territory, a claim widely questioned by outside experts.

Despite its claim, North Korea has swiftly sealed its borders, flew out diplomats and isolated residents with symptoms.

A major outbreak in North Korea could have devastating consequences because of its broken health care system and a chronic lack of medicines.

North Korea has previously mentioned a restriction on entering the sea. Sunday's report came after South Korea's spy service told lawmakers Friday that the North's anti-virus steps included a ban on fishing and salt production, as well as and the lockdown of the capital, Pyongyang, northern Jagang province and other areas.

Lawmakers who attended Friday's closed-door briefing also cited the National Intelligence Service as saying that North Korea executed an official for breaching regulations restricting the import of goods in August and a money changer for a falling exchange in October, Ha Tae-keung, one of the lawmakers, quoted the agency as saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displaying excessive anger and taking irrational measures over the pandemic and its economic impact.

In September, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting a South Korean fishery official found in the North's waters before burning his body apparently in line with an anti-virus policy that involves shooting anyone illegally crossing the border.

North Korea later acknowledged and apologised for the killing, but claimed it only burnt his floating device, not his body.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, November 29 2020. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU