Covid-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,92,919, death toll at 1,36,696

India's COVID-19 caseload inched close to 94 lakh,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88 lakhpushing the national recovery rate to 93.71 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total cases mounted to93,92,919 with 41,810 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,36,696 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 19th consecutive day.

There are 4,53,956 active infections in the country whichcomprises4.83per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,02,267 pushing the national recovery rate to93.71per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR, over13.95croresamples have been tested up to November 28 with12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

