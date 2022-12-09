Congress to take 'consensus' decision based on views of MLAs in HP: Kharge

-
-
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the views of the newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh were being sought to bring out a consensus on who will be their leader.
He said the observers sent to the hill state were seeking the individual views of all party legislators and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party will take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.
Kharge said in the Congress party, there is a procedure in place and the party observers go and take the opinion of all legislators.
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 22:49 IST
