Ram Janma Bhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute: Verdict explained

The case over contested religious history which languished in the legal system for almost seven decades, has finally seen closure, as a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi pronounced its verdict. In a unanimous judgment, the Bench has allotted the land to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for construction of a temple. The court also ordered that the Sunni Waqf Board be provided five acres of land at a prominent place in for construction of a mosque.

The court also ordered the Central government to formulate a scheme within three months to implement this order.

For at least four centuries, the site was worshiped by both the communities- Hindus and Muslims. However, in 1822, an official of the Faizabad court first claimed that the mosques stood on the site of a temple.

On December 6, 1992, in was demolished, changing India's political fabric forever. After almost 27 years, the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- title dispute today.

According to the reports of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the Babri Masjid, which was built in the early 16th century, was not constructed on vacant land. The conclusion was drawn on the basis of archaelogical evidence of a 12th century non-islamic structure being present on the disputed structure.

The Chief Justice of India said that the rights of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility.

However, the Supreme Court has asked the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order.

