Bihar CM Nitish welcomes Ayodhya verdict, urges people to maintain harmony

Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya matter and appealed to people to respect the judgement.

Kumar also urged people to maintain harmony in the society by respecting sentiment of each other.

"The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict (on Ayodhya matter). We all should accept and welcome the judgement. The decision should be respected by all. This is the solution to the matter," Kumar told reporters at Patna airport.

"We should respect each other and accept completely the apex court verdict which is clear and unanimous. The judgement has been delivered after hearing all the parties in the matter," he said.

Kumar said the court has bestowed some responsibility on the government too.



"I will urge people not to create any sort of dispute on the matter and maintain harmony in the society," Kumar asserted.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), said "it has been been our opinion for quite a long time that the Ayodhya matter should be resolved either through mutual agreement or court order".

Earlier, the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered a historic judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.