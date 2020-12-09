Reason behind 'mysterious' disease in Andhra's Eluru: All you need to know

A preliminary report of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has found traces of heavy metals lead and nickel in at least 10 blood samples collected from patients from different places in the region. The results indicate lead and nickel content in drinking water or/and milk as the possible reason behind people falling ill.



The outbreak started in the One Town area of Eluru, which is a commercial area of the city, in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

People affected by the mysterious illness complained of 3 to 5 minutes of epileptic fits without repetition, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache, and back pain.



Most of the victims were in the 20-30 age group while there were about 45 children below the age of 12 years.



