Record Covid-19 deaths in Delhi, Pfizer's '95% effective' vaccine, and more

Even as India on Thursday overall continued its net daily reduction in active coronavirus cases for 47th straight day, showing a clear relief on the pandemic front, national capital Delhi reported another gloomy day, with 131 Covid-19 deaths, its highest single-day fatality figure so far.
While the city’s tally of cases went past the 500,000 mark with an addition of 7,486 in a day, its death toll reached 7,943.
With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the situation.
