71 patients recover from Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 41

For the fifth consecutive day
COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases with 71 more patients being cured of the disease, a health official said on Thursday.
The state registered 41 new coronavirus cases, including three security personnel and two healthcare workers, pushing the tally to 15,945, he said.
A total of 14,715 people have been discharged from hospitals, implying a recovery rate of 92.28 per cent, while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,182 active cases with positivity rate at 7.72 per cent, and 48 people have so far succumbed to the virus.
Of the 41 new COVID-19 cases, 13 were reported from West Kameng, seven from the Capital Complex region, six from East Siang and five from Lepa Rada, the official said.
Three cases were also recorded in Changlang, two in Lower Dibang Valley and one each in Tawang, Lohit, Shi-Yomi, Pakke Kessang and Upper Siang district respectively, the SSO said.
Barring five, all the patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.
Two army personnel and an Assam Rifles jawan were also among the fresh patients, the official said.
"One new infection was detected through RT-PCR tests while 40 were detected through rapid antigen tests," Dr Jampa said.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 756, followed by West Kameng (91), East Siang (59) and Shi-Yomi (44), the official said.
The state has so far tested 3,46,532 samples, including 1,342 on Wednesday.
