Jharkhand coronavirus update: 251 new cases, 3 fresh fatalities reported

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 1,06,742 on Thursday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 934, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 70, followed by Bokaro (53) and Dhanbad (29), the official said.

One fatality each was reported in Dhanbad, Deoghar and Jamtara districts, he said.

The state now has 2,637 active cases, while 1,03,171 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 19,786 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

