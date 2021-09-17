The Morning Show, Ep 2: Account aggregators, JioPhone Next, and gold prices

-
ALSO READ
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
RIL AGM 2021: JioPhone Next to 5G, and more announced under Jio Platforms
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Reliance Jio delays launch of low-cost smartphone amid chip shortage
-
What will be the implication of the Equitas-Google Pay deal, or the Kuvera-Amazon Pay deal, on the banking landscape? What is the Reserve Bank of India worried?
The JioPhone Next, arguably the world’s cheapest 4G smartphone, will launch soon. There is a lot of speculation on the internet – some of them quite unreasonable. What should you reasonably expect from the phone?
The prices of gold have corrected a lot lately. The metal has offered negative returns in five out of eight months this year. Given this, should you continue to invest in gold or look elsewhere?
For most employers, getting employees to return to office is a conundrum. Some are even lining up a slew of incentives and freebies to lure them back. Will this work? What’s the way forward?
You provide your data to entities like banks and insurers. Why should you not be able use this data to access credit? Soon, there will be an account aggregator framework to help you do that. How will this framework operate?
Listen to this episode of the Business Standard Morning Show podcast to get answers to all these questions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU