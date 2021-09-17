The Morning Show, Ep 3: Troubled carmakers, retro tax headway, & T+1 cycle

-
Ford is the fourth US automaker to shrink India operations – after Harley Davidson, UM Motorcycle, and General Motors – in less than 5 years. Is this a comment on India as an investment destination?
Cairn Energy has said that it is ready to settle its decade-long tax disputes with India. But what about other disputes and how has the government move to scrap retro taxation panned out so far?
Market is likely to eye movement in the stock of Reliance Industries this week, as lack of fresh triggers has kept indices range-bound over the past couple of days. What more should we expect in equity markets this week?
What is 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh advice on three key issues that India needs to tackle – institutional reforms, geopolitical challenges and climate change?
Sebi has proposed a T+1 settlement cycle for stocks from 2022 on an optional basis, instead of the mandatory T+2 at present. What will change for Indian stock markets, investors and companies?
Listen to this episode of the Business Standard Morning Show podcast to get answers to all these questions.
