TMS, Ep 11: New auto-debit rules, RIL board member row, markets in H1, FY22

Analysts expect Aramco deal update, ground-breaking products in RIL AGM
RIL backs Saudi Aramco chairman appointment as independent director
Mukesh Ambani doesn't have much need for a 1% stake in Saudi Aramco
RIL gains 2% on report co discusses stake sale with Aramco; up 7% this week
Reliance Industries backs Saudi Aramco chairman as independent director
The Reserve bank of India's latest rules on auto-debit transactions come into force from today. What will change for the consumers? Will their recurring payment mandates fail?
One of the world’s largest institutional investors has locked horns with RIL over its appointment of the Saudi Aramco chairman as an independent director. Do they have a real case, legally speaking?
The equity markets have put up a strong showing in H1 of FY22. Analysts remain convinced that the bull run will continue for the rest of FY22, but will minnows manage to trump their larger peers?
Looking for investment options for high returns? P2P lending could get you 9-12% interest rate? Appealing, right? But there are some riders. What exactly is peer-to-peer lending and how does it work?
Let’s understand these and more in today’s edition of The Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
