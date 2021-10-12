Bengaluru airport flooded after heavy rain, showers likely to continue

-
ALSO READ
IHCL and BACL announce pact for 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport
Covid-19 impact: Passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport dips 66%
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
SATS to establish Rs 210 cr central kitchen in India at Bengaluru airport
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
-
Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation across the city.
Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.
The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.
Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.
"There were two people in the house, the second person managed to escape unhurt," said Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police - West Division, Bengaluru City.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting today for the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU