J&K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

-
ALSO READ
Shopian encounter: 1 LeT terrorist killed, arms & ammunition recovered
Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter with J&K security forces
CRPF trooper injured in militant attack in Kashmir's Shopian district
Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter with security forces in J&K
-
At least three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been killed during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The police informed that incriminating arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
The encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU