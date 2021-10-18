TMS, Ep 22: Task for Tatas, Nirmal Jain Q&A, and Thrasio-style startups

-
-
Air India has returned to the Tatas’ stable after 68 years. The government recently announced the sale of the national carrier to the Tata Group at an enterprise value of 18,000 crore rupees. But, that's just the first step for the Tatas. Let's delve into the long flight to stability that the airline and the group will have to chart from here.
***
Should we be concerned about the runaway rally in equity markets right now? Or should we be happy that retail investors have latched on to the equity bandwagon? And how is the retail broking business faring against this backdrop? Nirmal Jain, the founder & chairman of the IIFL group, gave answers to these and many other questions in an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa.
***
The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty hit fresh highs last week. Is there more upside left? What are the key risks to the rally and where are the investment-worthy opportunities? Let’s find out.
***
Using a model pioneered by Thrasio in the US, several startups like Mensa Brands and GlobalBees were born in India during the pandemic. As they buy out merchants selling through Amazon and Flipkart, not only do they provide profitable exits to small business owners, but also help their brands scale rapidly after acquisition. Let us understand the appeal of this new category of startups.
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
