Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away, West Bengal CM condoles death

Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math Swami Ameyanandaji Maharaj passed away at a hospital run by the spiritual organisation on Sunday night. He was 90.
He died at around 8.25 pm at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan where he had been admitted for treatment of old-age related ailments, the Math authorities said in a statement.
Swami Ameyanandaji was the head of Jayarambati Centre for nearly two decades and the Dhaka centre for three years in various phases, the statement said.
In a condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the work and life of the monk will be a guiding light for thousands of Math and Mission followers. "His demise caused a void in the spiritual world," she said.
The mortal remains of the monk will be kept at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Monday and his last rites will be performed at 9 pm in the Math.
