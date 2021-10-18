Assam's Covid positivity rate crosses 1 pc mark again within four days

-
The positivity rate of new Covid-19 cases in Assam breached the one per cent mark for the second time within a period of four days on Sunday while six fresh fatalities were reported, an official bulletin said.
Altogether 205 new coronavirus cases were registered in the state during the day from 19,350 tests conducted, taking the total caseload to 6,06,468, the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam, said.
The daily positivity rate was at 1.06 per cent on Sunday, after it had touched 1.53 per cent on Thursday. The rate was 0.93 per cent on Friday and 0.82 per cent on Saturday.
Six deaths were reported during the day, one less than the previous day's figure. Two fatalities each were registered from Barpeta and Dibrugarh districts while Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup Rural districts recorded one death each, the NHM bulletin said.
The total Covid-19 death toll now stands at 5,950, while the number of coronavirus patients dying due to other causes remained at 1,347.
Among the new cases detected on Sunday, 68 were from Kamrup Metropolitan and 24 from Jorhat districts.
As many as 245 patients were discharged across the state during the day, taking the number of recovered people to 5,97,082 with a recovery rate of 98.45 per cent.
The number of active cases in the state currently is 2,089.
Meanwhile, 1.97 crore vaccine doses were administered in the state so far. The bulletin said 65,84,511 people have received both doses.
