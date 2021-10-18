Two police personnel, a criminal injured in encounter in Uttar Pradessh

-
Two police constables and a criminal were injured during an encounter in Babutara village here, police said on Sunday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said that acting on tip-off, police raided the hideout of a criminal on Saturday night but he opened fire at the cops. In the firing, constables Satyam (28) and Ram Singh (30) got injured.
Mishra said that in retaliatory fire, criminal Taufiq was injured, while his associate Khurshid was arrested after the encounter.
Police recovered two pistols and ammunition from Khurshid. Taufiq was detained and admitted to SRN Hospital in Allahabad where was undergoing treatment, the official said.
Both the cops were admitted to a medical college in Pratapgarh but Satyam was referred by the doctors to SRN Hospital, the ASP said, adding that the matter is being probed.
