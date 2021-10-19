TMS, Ep 23: IT giants' attrition problem, DMRC's twin challenges, and ULIPs

In a worrying development that could potentially hurt the Indian IT sector, high attrition rates are haunting the country’s big IT service providers. The war for talent has become an industry-wide phenomenon amid an acute shortage of digital skills. Let us look at the reasons for high attrition and the actions the companies are taking to tackle this.

***

Passenger volumes on the Delhi Metro are still 45 per cent of their pre-COVID level, but what has come as an additional challenge is an adverse arbitration award which could lead to an outgo of over Rs 7,000 crore. Business Standard's Jyoti Mukul spoke to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh on these twin challenges.

***

The markets have rallied for seven straight sessions with select index heavyweights like Reliance, Infosys and select financials driving the index higher. The action today will shift to Hindustan Unilever and cement companies. Let’s see what’s in store.

***

You may have heard mixed reviews about Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs). But do you know what exactly are and how they work? Are they a good invest instrument? If so, why? Let's decode all of these in this segment.

***

Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.