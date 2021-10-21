TMS, Ep 25: India's GDP growth, surrogate ads, FMCG stocks, and metaverse

-
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex flat in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs 31 cr
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
-
The optimism surrounding the Indian economy has gone up considerably in recent times. In fact, India is projected to regain the status of the fastest-growing major economy in the world. But, is all this optimism warranted, especially when we consider India's economic prospects in the medium term? Let's find out.
***
Surrogate ads of liquor and tobacco products have been banned in India since 1995. But we still see celebrities indirectly promoting such products and courting controversy every now and then for their endorsements. How are companies and stars able to do this? What’s the regulation, and where are the loopholes? Let’s find out in this report
***
The September quarter result of Hindustan Unilever has brought to the fore inflation-related concerns amid falling sales in rural India. Can all this dent the sentiment across FMCG stocks? Here’s what analysts have to say
***
Metaverse is the hottest buzzword in the tech world industry right now. The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, has also jumped into this space, proclaiming it to be the next big thing after the internet. We decode the concept in this report.
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU