TMS, Ep 25: India's GDP growth, surrogate ads, FMCG stocks, and metaverse

The optimism surrounding the Indian economy has gone up considerably in recent times. In fact, India is projected to regain the status of the fastest-growing major economy in the world. But, is all this optimism warranted, especially when we consider India's economic prospects in the medium term? Let's find out.

Surrogate ads of liquor and products have been banned in India since 1995. But we still see celebrities indirectly promoting such products and courting controversy every now and then for their endorsements. How are companies and stars able to do this? What’s the regulation, and where are the loopholes? Let’s find out in this report

The September quarter result of Hindustan Unilever has brought to the fore inflation-related concerns amid falling sales in rural India. Can all this dent the sentiment across Here’s what analysts have to say

Metaverse is the hottest buzzword in the tech world industry right now. The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, has also jumped into this space, proclaiming it to be the next big thing after the internet. We decode the concept in this report.

