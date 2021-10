TMS, Ep 30: Tata group firms' m-cap, WGC India CEO Q&A, markets, and IoT

stocks have been on a dream run this year, and for a change the biggest group company has lagged the market. The combined market cap of all listed Tata companies, excluding TCS, has shot up by 102% this year. This report examines how the fortunes of the companies are turning around under Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

For the quarter ended September 2021, the demand for gold in India jumped 47% year-on-year to 139.1 tonnes, compared with 94.6 tonnes in the year-ago period, and higher than the 123.9 tonnes recorded in the September 2019 quarter. How will the year 2022 prove for gold? Is it a good time to buy?

The action has shifted to the primary market now, with a number of initial public offerings vying for investor's money. One of the most awaited offers – that of e-commerce player – will open for subscription today. Is it worth your money? And what factors are likely to keep traders and investors busy today?***There is a lot of noise at the moment about the connected ecosystem, including connected homes, connected offices, connected cars, and connected manufacturing facilities. The connected ecosystem is propelled by what is called the 'Internet of Things', commonly called But what is the and how does it work?