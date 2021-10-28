TMS, Ep 30: Tata group firms' m-cap, WGC India CEO Q&A, markets, and IoT

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
The Morning Show, Ep 2: Account aggregators, JioPhone Next, and gold prices
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
-
Tata Group stocks have been on a dream run this year, and for a change the biggest group company TCS has lagged the market. The combined market cap of all listed Tata companies, excluding TCS, has shot up by 102% this year. This report examines how the fortunes of the Tata group companies are turning around under Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
***
For the quarter ended September 2021, the demand for gold in India jumped 47% year-on-year to 139.1 tonnes, compared with 94.6 tonnes in the year-ago period, and higher than the 123.9 tonnes recorded in the September 2019 quarter. How will the year 2022 prove for gold? Is it a good time to buy?
***
***
There is a lot of noise at the moment about the connected ecosystem, including connected homes, connected offices, connected cars, and connected manufacturing facilities. The connected ecosystem is propelled by what is called the ‘Internet of Things’, commonly called IoT. But what is the Internet of Things and how does it work?
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU