TMS Ep128: Delay in LIC IPO, digital-only banks, TCS buyback, RTGS

The government's plan to mop up over ₹60,000 crore by selling 5% stake of Life Insurance Corporation this financial year seems to have hit a roadblock. War in Ukraine has destabilised the markets, reportedly forcing policy makers to delay the IPO of insurance behemoth LIC. What are the implications of this delay? After India's top insurer, let us find out what the country’s largest lender, the State Bank of India, is upto. The bank is revamping its mobile application to turn to a complete digital bank --- which will be named ‘Only Yono’. HDFC Bank, too, is working on a similar plan. What it means for future for banking? After the digital banks, let us move on to markets.

The ongoing buyback by Tata Consultancy Services has seen record participation, with investors tendering nearly three million shares on the fourth day. Of this, retail investors have tendered up to 1.9 million shares. So, what’s driving investors towards the IT giant’s buyback drive and should you tender your shares too? Advancement in technology has made financial transactions safer -- including those happening for markets. Real Time Gross Settlement or system is one such example. Introduction of has cut short the risk to high-value payment settlements among financial institutions. This system is increasingly being used by central banks worldwide. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.