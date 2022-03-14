Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns as Lok Sabha MP

-
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann tendered his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla on Monday.
Mann has been an MP from the Sangrur constituency in Punjab.
On his last day in the House as an MP, Mann told ANI, "I will miss this House. Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. I promise to the people of Sangrur that a bold voice for them will echo soon in this House."
The Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village, Khatkar Kalan.
Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.
Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.
Earlier, AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
