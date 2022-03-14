Bhopal: Hurling stone at liquor shop act of protest, says Uma Bharti

-
ALSO READ
Uma Bharti throws stone at liquor shop in Bhopal to 'warn' administration
MP court issues notices to CM Chouhan, 2 others in defamation case
Cows, their dung, urine can help strengthen economy: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
United Spirits second quarter profit jumps two-fold to Rs 286 crore
Liquor rebate: Can't foster drunkenness with discounts, Delhi govt tells HC
-
Justifying her action of throwing a stone at a liquor shop in Bhopal, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to immediately close down alcohol shops and 'ahatas' that are operating in prohibited areas in violation of rules.
As per government rules, liquor shops are not allowed near schools and places of worship in the state.
In a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bharti, who has been demanding a total ban on liquor in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, said the government should at least shut down those liquor shops and 'ahatas' (enclosed places in vicinity of these outlets) that are operating in prohibited areas (near schools and religious places). The former Union minister shot off the letter a day after she walked into a liquor shop in Bhopal and hurled a stone at alcohol bottles kept on a shelf there. In the letter, the BJP leader explained the circumstances in which she vandalized the liquor shop. At the request of women from the Barkheda Pathani area of the city, I went to meet them. They told me that in the vicinity of a liquor shop, there is a labourer colony which has schools and temples. These women have been agitating for the last three years to get the liquor shop closed, but in vain," she said. Bharti said she was moved by the plight of women in the area and assured them to take up the issue with the government.
The administration had given them assurances several times, but nothing has happened so I assured them to take up the issue with the government. Some of the women with tears in their eyes told me that men after drinking liquor relieve themselves in the open at the back of the shop. This is very embarrassing for women and girls residing in the colony Bharti said. At that point, I asked those near the shop to move aside... picked up a stone and throw it with full force to damage the liquor bottles in protest, she said. Bharti asserted her act was to protect the "honour" of women and girls residing in the residential colony. For long, the firebrand BJP leader had been demanding total prohibition in the state and had met Chouhan in the past over the issue. The CM had told her that for achieving the goal of total prohibition, government and social organisations will run an awareness campaign. Bharti had said whenever such a campaign is launched, she will take part in it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU