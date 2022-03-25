TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan

Export of Indian goods crossed the $400billion mark for the first time, nine days before the current fiscal drew to a close. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic moment and hailed all the stakeholders. It was indeed a big feat as the merchandise export rose 37% from the last year’s $291 dollar level. So, which are key sectors that drove this growth? And will it sustain? After the rising exports, let us now move on to a technology that may be nothing less than a disrupter in the field of media and entertainment. The government plans to roll out commercial 5G services in 13 Indian cities this year. And telecoms are conducting trials throughout the country.

In one such trial conducted by Airtel in Manesar yesterday, the company showcased high Internet speed by recreating Kapil Dev’s 175 run ton from 1983 World Cup in 4K mode to a spell-bounded audience. After the 5-G trial, let us move on to the stock markets. Credit Suisse recently downgraded Indian equities citing rising oil prices. Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Dan Fineman, co-head of APAC Equity strategy at Credit Suisse to understand the extent to which the markets are pricing in the negatives, and his investment strategy amid the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war. Dan spoke to Business Standard on the back of the 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference. Meanwhile, notwithstanding the subdued credit market, HDFC has sanctioned home loans worth Rs 2 trillion in FY22 so far. The numbers in a way reflect that demand for retail home loans is still high. But ever wondered what are the types of loan that lenders offer and what are the inherent risks involved. Here are some insight into it, in this episode of the podcast.