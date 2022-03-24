HC seeks poll panel's response on VVPATs for Delhi civic polls

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Campaign ends for Tamil Nadu urban civic polls, voting on February 19
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
DMK maintains lead in urban polls, makes inroads into western Tamil Nadu
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Election Commission and Delhi State Election Commission on the plea by the ruling AAP seeking directions for using EVMs which are compatible with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.
Issuing notice in the matter, Justice Rekha Palli sought an affidavit from the respondents clarifying the suitability of M-2 EVM with the VVPAT and renotified the matter for April 7.
The plea, filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, was seeking directions for the use of VVPAT machines for the polls to rule out chances of malpractice, stating EVMs without VVPAT is manifestly wrong and amounts to a colourable exercise of power.
It was pointing out the poll watchdog's earlier response in which it said the upcoming Delhi civic polls will be using M-2 EVMs without VVPAT.
During the course of the hearing, Election Commission's counsel submitted that the petition is non-maintainable at all and it is providing M-2 EVM to the State Election Commission as per the demand.
In the hearing on Tuesday, the EC had submitted that it has no objection in using the machines with paper trails, if available.
Petitioner's counsel Rahul Mehra argued that the respondents' stand is contradictory. The civic polls are nearing and the respondents have not developed its own infrastructure despite the Supreme Court's direction of 2014, Mehra added.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared on behalf of the Election Commission.
--IANS
jw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU