TMS Ep138: Oscars for OTT, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, IPO, ransomware

Last year, pandemic forced the Academy to take a serious note of movies that made their debut on streaming platforms. And this year, streamer achieved another feat by scooping the best movie award, apart from over 35 nominations. But, back home in India, OTT’s future is clearly linked to vernacular programms and films. OTT’s future in India indeed depends on its capability to churn out good programs in local languages. Let us now move on to Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund created recently by the merger of Baroda Mutual Fund and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. Its CEO Suresh Soni spoke to Business Standard’s Krishna Veera Vanamali on the markets, the mutual fund industry and what the merged entity stands for. Not just the mutual funds, this financial year was exceptionally good for markets too. 52 Indian companies raised an all-time high of Rs 1.1 trillion through initial public offers.
And the next fiscal year may well break this record too. The government plans to launch the mega IPO of LIC soon. Get a quick check on what’s in store for the primary markets in FY23. It’s not just the stock exchanges, but companies listed there, people, organizations, the government departments etc. are always on the guard against malwares. And, of the lot, ransomware is among the most notorious. Through this, hackers take control of all the data in the system and release them at a price. This podcast shares more about the growing menace.
