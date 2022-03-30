TMS Ep139: UAE free-trade, Anshuman Magazine, ITC stock, drone-as-a-service

-
India has finally inked free-trade agreement with a country after a yawning gap of over a decade. The fine print of the pact -- signed with the United Arab Emirates last month and released this Sunday -- threw another surprise. Delhi has extended ‘national treatment’ status to UAE firms in bidding for central government tenders. So, what does opening of central government procurement market for UAE firms mean for Indian companies and why it has raised concerns in several quarters? Domestic industry is indeed staring at competition from UAE firms operating in free trade zone. Let us now move on to the domestic real estate industry. In an interview with Business Standard’s Nivedita Mookerji, Anshuman Magazine of CB Richard Ellis South Asia Pvt Ltd shares why he sees robust growth for the sector which was hit hard by the pandemic. Analysts are turning cautious on stocks of real estate companies due to soaring input costs.
Meanwhile, ITC stock which remained comatose for months at a time when the markets were reaching for the stratosphere has finally started to move. If analysts are to be believed, there is more headroom in this counter. Check out how fundamental and technical analysts see ITC do over the next few months. After Dalal Street, let us have a bird’s eye view of the drone industry. During the recent Beating the Retreat ceremony, over 1,000 drones not just lit up the dark Delhi sky with various formations, but also the mood of the audience. The government has said that it was just the beginning of things to come – it wants to make India a global drone hub by 2030. Promoting the drone-as-a-service model is one of the ways to achieve this target. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.
