TMS Ep140: Axis-Citi deal, BS Awards 2021, small caps, carbon credits

Exactly a year after it announced to exit its consumer-facing business in India, Citigroup has sealed the deal with private lender Axis Bank to sell its consumer businesses for nearly $2 billion. So what does Citi’s exit from India mean for its customers here? And what Axis is going to gain from it? Axis bank is indeed set to benefit from Citi’s exit from India. Meanwhile, Business Standard Annual Awards for Corporate Excellence 2021 were announced this week. The winners picked by a high-profile eight-member jury after open and extensive deliberations truly capture the story of India Inc during the Covid-hit year. Just like the best of India Inc, the markets too faced several headwinds to emerge triumphant.
The frontline indices are set to close fiscal 2021-22 (FY22) with a double-digit return for the second consecutive financial year. The dark horse, it turned out, was the small-cap segment that outperformed their larger peers. Will this dominance continue in FY23 as well? Investors happily bid adieu to another profitable financial year marked by several strong headwinds. Meanwhile, environmentalists too were a relieved lot as the concept of carbon credits was gaining ground. Listen to this podcast to know more.
