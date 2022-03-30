LDF govt to hike bus, auto, taxi fares; private bus owners unhappy

The LDF government in on Wednesday decided to hike minimum fares for travel by buses, autorickshaws, taxis and quadricycles, but appointed a commission to examine whether student ticket prices should be increased -- a move not appreciated by private bus owners.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju, in a press conference in the evening, said that the LDF during the day held a meeting in which it was decided to increase minimum bus fares from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and subsequent per kilometre charge to Re 1 from 90 paise and to appoint a commission to examine the issue of increasing the student ticket rates.

Private bus owners had demanded increasing the minimum fare of the general public from Rs 8 to Rs 12 and the subsequent per kilometre charge to Rs 1.10 from 90 paise.

They had also wanted the minimum student fare to be increased to Rs 6 and were, therefore, dissatisfied with the government's decision.

The owners of private buses, who went on strike seeking an increase in minimum fares for normal passengers and students, did not welcome the proposed increase in rates, saying it was not sufficient for them to continue providing their services.

They were also not pleased with the government's decision to appoint a commission to examine the aspect of increasing student ticket fares.

The State Private Bus Operators Federation's president, Sathyan, told PTI that earlier a commission had recommended an increase in student ticket fares as well as a cap on the age of students who can be granted the concession.

Therefore, it needs to be seen what the LDF intends to do by appointing another commission, he said and added that the bus owners will try to meet Chief Minister to discuss their concerns as they had called off their indefinite stir on his assurance that fares would be hiked.

Any future course of action would be decided after meeting the CM and the state Transport Minister, he said.

The LDF meeting also decided to increase auto, taxi and quadricycle fares.

The state Transport Minister said that minimum auto fares would be increased to Rs 30 for two kilometres as against the existing rate of Rs 25 for one-and-a-half kilometres. Thereafter, Rs 15 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the existing Rs 12 per km.

Regarding taxi fares, Raju said that for cars with engine capacity of less than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to Rs 200 for the first 5 kilometres, from the existing rate of Rs 175 for 5 km.

Thereafter, Rs 18 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of Rs 15 per km, he said.

For vehicles with engine capacity more than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to Rs 225 for the first 5 kilometres, from the existing rate of Rs 200, and thereafter, Rs 20 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of Rs 17 per km, he said.

Minimum fares of quadricycles would be hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 35 and the per kilometre charge would be increased from Rs 12 to Rs 15, the minister said.

However, there will be no changes to the existing waiting and night travel charges, he added.

