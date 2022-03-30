Maharashtra Cong chief writes to CM Thackeray, seeks implementation of CMP

-
ALSO READ
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Manipur polls: NPF to contest in 10 seats; Shiv Sena names 6 candidates
-
Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra, on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded implementation of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).
The CMP could not be implemented properly in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in the letter.
Now that the intensity of the pandemic has declined, the Common Minimum Programme should be implemented. Schemes should be planned and implemented for the welfare of Dalits, OBCs and the minorities, he said.
The other two prominent constituents of the MVA are the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Patole reminded the chief minister that when Congress agreed to be part of the MVA, "it was decided that the government will run on the basis of the Common Minimum Programme.
Patole's letter indicated an unease in the MVA.
Congress ministers and MLAs have often complained that their departments or constituencies get less funds than the ministries controlled by NCP ministers and constituencies of NCP MLAs.
At the pole position in the state till 2014, the Grand Old Party has been relegated to the fourth position in the state now.
Speaking to reporters in Pune, Patole said he wrote to Thackeray about the CMP as the pandemic was now over.
He also said that Congress will continue to lead the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
Asked about the NCP's youth wing passing a resolution recommending party supremo Sharad Pawar's name for the post of UPA chairperson, Patole said NCP workers were free to pass such resolutions.
"But Congress is the only alternative to the BJP at the national level and Congress alone will lead the UPA," he said.
About rumblings in the MVA over the allocation of funds in the Budget, Patole said people know very well how the relations between the ruling alliance partners were during the previous BJP government.
"Differences are bound to arise... it is a good sign that there is healthy competition among MLAs for development for constituencies. If there is imbalance, the CM should do justice to such constituencies," he said.
Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant had recently alleged that his party was being neglected by the state government.
About some Congress MLAs meeting Sonia Gandhi, Patole said she was the leader of the party, and the opposition need not make fuss about such meetings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU