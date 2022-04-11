TMS Ep147: Edtech sector, electric two-wheelers, IT sector Q4, KYC

At least 300 educators and 700 other employees of ed-tech firm Unacademy were shown the door recently. The startup didn’t give any reason. But experts believe that it was trying to control its cash burn after aggressively hiring to meet ambitious targets. So what is the road ahead for India’s ed-tech sector post pandemic? Like the ed-tech firms, India’s electric vehicle sector is also facing a moment of reckoning after at least four two-wheelers erupted in flames last month. Is it because a few companies are rushing too fast, overlooking the most crucial part in any electric vehicle-- which is the quality of its battery. The sales of electric two-wheelers saw a steep 132% rise in 2021 over the corresponding year 2020.

Meanwhile, India Inc. is all set to start the Q4 earnings season. IT major TCS will kick-start the season with its results later today. Persistent high levels of attrition, and high costs in relation to muted price increase have continued to worry the sector. So, will the sector’s performance be marred by the geo-political risks in Q4? After the markets, let us move on to banking. The Reserve Bank of India imposed a fine of Rs 93 lakh on a prominent private lender last week for rules violations-- including that of Know Your Customer or KYC. But what is KYC? This episode of the podcast offers some insight.