TMS Ep147: Edtech sector, electric two-wheelers, IT sector Q4, KYC

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
Edtech unicorn Unacademy to open offline experience centres
TMS Ep72: Ed-tech, FICCI's Sanjiv Mehta, markets in 2021, loans
TMS Ep110: Online gaming, Kulmeet Bawa, markets, in-car payment
TMS, Ep68 - Market crash, exports, EV batteries, Minimum Support Price
-
At least 300 educators and 700 other employees of ed-tech firm Unacademy were shown the door recently. The startup didn’t give any reason. But experts believe that it was trying to control its cash burn after aggressively hiring to meet ambitious targets. So what is the road ahead for India’s ed-tech sector post pandemic? Like the ed-tech firms, India’s electric vehicle sector is also facing a moment of reckoning after at least four two-wheelers erupted in flames last month. Is it because a few companies are rushing too fast, overlooking the most crucial part in any electric vehicle-- which is the quality of its battery. The sales of electric two-wheelers saw a steep 132% rise in 2021 over the corresponding year 2020.
Meanwhile, India Inc. is all set to start the Q4 earnings season. IT major TCS will kick-start the season with its results later today. Persistent high levels of attrition, and high costs in relation to muted price increase have continued to worry the sector. So, will the sector’s performance be marred by the geo-political risks in Q4? After the markets, let us move on to banking. The Reserve Bank of India imposed a fine of Rs 93 lakh on a prominent private lender last week for rules violations-- including that of Know Your Customer or KYC. But what is KYC? This episode of the podcast offers some insight.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU