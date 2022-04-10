Karnataka CM says good times ahead as he unveils 161-ft Hanuman statue

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there will be good times ahead for the state as he unveiled the 161-ft tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy statue, installed by Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt at Bidanagere in Kunigal Taluk of the district.

Many holy works are being taken up on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami in the region. The region would see huge developments in the coming days, Bommai said.

"Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman, which has a mention in Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161-ft tall statue installed in . The sculptors have done a wonderful job," Bommai told the gathering.

