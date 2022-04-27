Fuel tax cuts: K'taka CM says economy has to be kept in mind

-
ALSO READ
Telangana rejects calls to cut fuel VAT, says had no hike in seven years
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
Cabinet reshuffle or expansion after Delhi visit: Karnataka CM Bommai
-
Indicating that no further cuts in sales tax of fuels is on cards in BJP-ruled Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that the economy of the state has to be kept in mind for any such decision.
Answering a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi chiding the Opposition-ruled states for high petrol prices, and asked whether he would like to cut the taxes further, he said: "We have to see our economy also, a decision will be taken based on it."
The Prime Minister stated that some states initiated to cut down sales tax on fuel following the Central government's decision to cut excise duty, and gave the example of Karnataka.
Bommai also said that if other states reduce the taxes, it will help neighboring states.
The government had cut sales tax in November 2021 on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent. The petrol price was reduced by Rs 13.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.47 per litre. Presently, petrol costs Rs 111.09 per litre and diesel Rs 94.79 per litre in Bengaluru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU