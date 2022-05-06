TMS Ep166: VPN regulations, home loans, markets, neobank

The government has come up with regulations requiring Virtual private network, or VPN service providers to collect and store a host of personal information from their subscribers. While the stated intention is to strengthen cyber security, the compliance requirements have raised privacy concerns. Find out how the new rules may undermine your privacy.

It’s unclear yet how the government thinks storing sensitive and personally identifiable information of users will ensure cybersecurity. But if you are servicing a home loan, the recent hike in repo rate is certainly unsettling. The Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate from 4 to 4.4 per cent on Wednesday. from banks are linked to the repo rate. So, what will be the impact on existing and new borrowers? And, how should they respond?



Back to the markets, as most global central banks, including Reserve Bank of India, embark on a rate hike cycle to battle inflation, analysts expect markets to remain choppy as they adjust to the new normal. Here’s a report on where can investors invest in a rising interest rate regime.

You would have heard that Bengaluru-based startup Open recently became India’s 100th unicorn. With the latest funding round, Open’s valuation soared past the one-billion-dollar mark. Or, while browsing through YouTube and Spotify, you might have come across advertisements by Jupiter. Well then, you’ve at least had a brush with a neobank. But, what exactly is a neobank and how is one different from a traditional bank? Let’s find out in this episode of the podcast.